HAZLETON, Pa. - This week, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N stations launched a community coat drive to help families in need stay warm this winter season.
The coat drive campaign will run from Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Nov. 12, according to a news release from state police.
Police are collecting new or gently used coats for all ages and will also accept newly purchased blankets, hats, and gloves.
All items collected will be distributed to local charities within Troop N’s jurisdiction. Those counties are Monroe, Carbon, Columbia, and Lower Luzerne. Donated items can be placed in drop boxes at the following Troop N stations.
PSP HAZLETON – 250 DESSEN DRIVE
WEST HAZLETON PA 18202 (570) 459-3890
PSP BLOOMSBURG – 6850 HIDLEY CHURCH ROAD
BLOOMSBURG PA 17815 (570) 387-4261
PSP LEHIGHTON – 9170 INTERCHANGE ROAD
LEHIGHTON PA 18235 (610) 681-1850
PSP FERNRIDGE – 127 PARKSIDE AVENUE,
BLAKESLEE PA 18610 (570) 646-2271
PSP STROUDSBURG – 2730 RIMROCK DRIVE,
STROUDSBURG PA 18360 (570) 619-6800