HAZLETON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking Luzerne and Schuylkill county residents to call 911 if they know the whereabouts of a man accused in an aggravated assault and vehicle theft.
An arrest warrant was issued for David Carls, 57, who is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from state police.
State police did not provide further details of what happened.
State police say that if you see Carls, call 911, but do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Carls is 5-foot-4, with brown/blondish balding hair and a beard, state police said. Police say he was wearing a knit hat, blue "dickie" style pants, and a blue mechanics jacket with "Carls Electric" embroidered on the chest.
He is traveling in a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee, with Pa. Registration: PZA787B, which is a PA Zoological Society plate with a tiger pictured on it, with an inoperable rear driver-side brake light, state police said.