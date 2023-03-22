MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks is seeking information regarding a runaway juvenile in Monroe County.

James Deva Kersingh, 16, left his residence in Middle Smithfield Township between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and was last seen in the areas of Lincoln Avenue, Crystal Street, and North Courtland Street within East Stroudsburg Borough, according to state police.

Kersingh has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.