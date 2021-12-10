...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Warren, Somerset and
Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Carbon, Monroe,
Northampton and Lehigh.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will increase Saturday with
occasional gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected by late afternoon. A
strong cold front will move through in the evening period with
an associated convective line of showers. This could contain
damaging localized wind gusts to 60 mph. Following the frontal
passage a period of west winds gusting 40 to 50 mph can be
expected late evening before winds diminish overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&