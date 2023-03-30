ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Authorities are releasing more information about a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Schuylkill County last weekend.

The woman was approximately 30-40 years old, with brownish/blonde hair, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Her height is approximately 5 feet to 5-foot-2, and she weighed about 100-125 pounds, state police said.

The woman had a medical condition of sclerosis of the spine, possibly a right leg injury, and had approximately five teeth, according to state police.

She was wearing black/gold Ugg boots size 6, pink ankle socks with donuts on them, black Russell athletic pants, a purple bra, and a medium white Guess jacket, authorities said.

State police say the woman was wearing an Alex and Ani bracelet on her right wrist with the following four charms on the bracelet: a capital N, a recycle symbol, the word Energy and the words Made With Love.

She is believed to be deceased for several months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.