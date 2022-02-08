HAZLETON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a 57-year-old cold case is finally solved.
They're ready to name the person who killed 9-year-old Marise Chiverella in Hazleton. Investigators plan to release that information in a news conference on Thursday, but we're already hearing from one man who says he's waited most of his life to learn who did it.
“I'm just glad it's solved, that's all I can say. Finally, after all these years,” said Ron Marchetti, a member of the Greater Hazleton Historical Society. He’s lived in Hazleton his whole life.
“You could ask anybody around here my age, or who knew that age, and they'll know Chiverella and remember that case,” said Marchetti.
Marchetti said anyone who was living in Hazleton in 1964 knows about Chiverella’s murder case because it was so unusual for the city.
“Back then, we didn't even lock our doors,” said Marchetti.
Chiverella was last seen walking down Church Street in Hazleton. It was a route she took every day to school, but Marchetti said tragically, that day was different.
“This girl never walked to school with anybody, always with somebody, but that time, she wanted to give a little gift to a nun, and she went by herself that one day, and it's horrible,” said Marchetti.
Chiveralla never made it to St. Joseph's Parochial School where she was headed, which today is called Holy Family Academy. Instead, her body was found on March 18, 1964 in a strip mine in Hazle Township. Investigators said she had been strangled.
Marchetti said finally revealing the killer could hit close to home.
“I'm interested in learning the name of the person who did it, because I'm sure that it's going to be a name that I know,” said Marchetti.
But regardless who is responsible, Marchetti said the announcement is a relief.
“It's a cold case that was finally solved, and I'm so happy,” said Marchetti.