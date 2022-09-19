HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House subcommittee says it needs more time to continue its investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. This comes as some push for him to be impeached over sexual misconduct allegations.

"There have only ever been two impeachments in the history of our Commonwealth," said state Rep. Paul Schemel.

The subcommittee says it needs to collect more evidence and testimony before deciding whether Halcovage should be impeached.

"I believe our deliberations, although they took time and will continue to take some time, have allowed for the truth to be heard and will be fully developed," said state Rep. Joseph Hohenstein.

Four women who work in the county courthouse accused Halcovage of sexual harassment and filed a lawsuit in federal court. He denied the allegations and said he wouldn't resign, though he did step down as chairman.

Last year, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said there wouldn't be criminal charges, though Monday, the subcommittee voted to share what it learned during its investigation with his office.

"Every day we get asked about it," said state Sen. Dave Argall. "People are concerned as to why it's taking so long."

Argall says lawmakers knew they needed to take action once the county determined Halcovage would have been fired if he was a regular employee, and not an elected official.

"This thing can't be rushed. It has to be done, according to all of the legal procedures," said Argall. "They could have voted just to stop the investigation. They didn't do that. They voted to continue."

"When you're someone that has not only that power, but you're also at a standard of leading your community, there's a there's a high standard to meet there," said Jim Willshier, the chief public affairs officer at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape. "So, what's important about this process is that it is going to follow a due process. The opportunity to have someone held accountable for their actions is very important."

"I appreciate the courage and the bravery that was exhibited by our witnesses last week," said Hohenstein. "Everyone deserves a safe and professional workplace where they do not live in fear and are not subjected to abuse and are not exploited by people in powerful positions. Our task is the administration of justice and the fair treatment of both the subject of this proceeding and the witnesses who have brought forth serious allegations."

"I understand that there are a number of individuals, especially those in Schuylkill County, would like to see a quick resolution to this matter and are frustrated with the fact that it has dragged on for some time," said Schemel.

The subcommittee says the federal case is impacting its timeline, since it is attempting to get information via subpoena. Lawmakers say they still intend to come to a conclusion during this legislative session.