STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The appeal of a Monroe County man found guilty in the 2011 death of his girlfriend has been denied.
Pennsylvania Superior Court judges denied James Bidwell's appeal of his conviction on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering the apprehension or prosecution, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Bidwell was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty last year in the death of Kristen Wagner. Wagner's 2011 death was originally ruled a suicide, but Bidwell was put on trial for her murder.
Prosecutors said Bidwell strangled his girlfriend Kristin Wagner and then hung her body in a refrigeration truck at his Stroud Township business in 2011.
The death was initially ruled a suicide, but years later police got a tip from a a business associate of Bidwell, who claimed Bidwell confessed to killing Wagner and staging things to look like a suicide.