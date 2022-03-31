STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a man's bid to overturn his murder conviction in the death of a woman in Monroe County.
The court issued an order Thursday denying the "Petition for Allowance of Appeal" of James Michael Bidwell, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Bidwell was seeking appeal to the Supreme Court to try to overturn the conviction, the DA's office said. The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso and defended by Attorney James McMonagle of Philadelphia.
The case was originally ruled a suicide when the body of Kristin Wagner was found hanging in a broken refrigerated trailer in a scrap yard owned by Bidwell located off of Crowe Road in East Stroudsburg in June of 2011. In June of 2014 the case was reopened after information was received that Bidwell actually strangled Wagner and staged the scene in an effort to make the death appear as a suicide, according to the news release.
The case proceeded through the Monroe County Investigating Grand Jury. Mancuso eventually obtained a Presentment from the Grand Jury recommending that Bidwell be charged with Wagner' murder.
The case went to trial in February of 2020, just before the pandemic. Approximately three dozen witnesses testified for the Commonwealth, the DA's office said. The jury convicted Bidwell of first-degree murder, among other charges.
He was sentenced in July 2020 by President Judge Patti-Worthington to life without parole. The lead detectives on the case were Monroe County Detective Sergeant Wendy Serfass and Detective Richard Luthcke.
The DA's office says the court’s denial of Bidwell’s appeal effectively marks the end of his direct appeal rights in the matter.