Drivers who use a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have to find a different way to get around this weekend.

The road will be closed in both directions between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges for a construction project.

Crews will demolish a bridge and replace it with what officials are calling a steel "superstructure."

Drivers will be detoured using Routes 22 and 33 and Interstate 80.

The turnpike will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen early Monday morning.