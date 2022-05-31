L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Fronti Fabrications, a Palmerton-area cryogenics company, has been acquired by Chart Industries for $20 million.
Georgia-based Chart said in a statement that Fronti's experience in the cryogenics (very low temperatures) field and gas industries will boost Chart's manufacturing capacity. Chart makes equipment for the liquified-natural gas (LNG) industry and products that cool hydrogen and helium until they can be stored as liquid in tanks.
"The acquisition of Fronti brings another cryogenic industry partner into the Chart portfolio," said Jill Evanko, Chart's chief executive officer and president.
The acquisition will allow Fronti "to take our helium and hydroge liquefaction work to the next level," said Joe Fronti, president of Fronti Fabrications.
Fronti started in a garage in 2003, according to the company's website. The family business kept growing into larger buildings in Carbon County as it took on bigger projects.
The final transaction price of $20 million is subject to certain adjustments, Chart said in its statement.
Chart is a global maker of equipment for the energy and gas industries. It has more than 25 locations worldwide in the U.S., Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America.
Chart is based in Ball Ground, Georgia, near Atlanta. The company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTLS. Shares in Chart Industries were trading at $176.51, down $8.06, Tuesday morning.