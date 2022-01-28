PALMERTON, Pa. - How far would you go to remember an animal? Ed Condon knows the answer to that question, thanks to a squirrel named Butters.
We met Ed back in 2019 in Palmerton Borough Park. Ed says he had no idea he when he started feeding the squirrels that one of them would be his little buddy.
"Slowly but surely I could pet her, she would hop up on me and I could feed her by hand," Condon said.
Soon Butters became a hat-wearing Squirrelebrity on Facebook and Instagram.
"Lots of photo shoots that were fantastic. You know, we had the Mother's Day photo shoot, the Easter photo shoot," Condon said.
She even had her own coffee mug.
But then one day, she didn't come when Ed called. Butters went to squirrel heaven. Even so, Ed keeps going to the park, feeding the squirrels and trying to recapture that Butters magic.
"That hasn't been repeated here with any other one. No matter how much time I've spent feeding any of them," Condon said.
He says Butters brought so much joy to folks in the borough he thought it would be good to memorialize her in the park.
"We do have a petition still running right now that's over 1100 signatures," Condon said.
One of those signatures is Michelle Albino at Tenth Gate Tattoo.
"She was a really good little cheerleader for the community. You know, she brought people together that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise," Albino said.
Some of the signers have gone a step further, getting Butters tattoos - acorns, squirrels, sayings.
But's Ed's tattoo is different, more personal.
"I'm literally gonna have her paws on me for good now," Condon said.
Thursday night Ed took his idea of a plaque in the park to borough council.
"Her name deserves to be on something in her rightful home," Condon said.
Those listening told the council they're not squirrel haters, they just hate the idea.
"I don't agree with memorializing a squirrel in the park," said one resident.
The plaque is a no go.
But Ed says that's ok. He'll find other ways to remember Butters, a little squirrel who made the borough brighter.