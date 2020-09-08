PALMERTON BOROUGH, Pa. - For Anita Rapchak spending time and playing with her step granddaughter Amelia is her life.
However, playing with the 3-year-old at the Palmerton Borough Park is how she lost her support.
"I have his ashes, but it's not the same thing. It's not touching something that was actually him," she said.
Rapchak's son Richie died in 2012 after a car crash and a battle with addiction. A photo of a gold necklace with his engraved fingerprint, made three weeks after his funeral, is now the link to her only biological child. She believes she lost it at the playground nearly two weeks ago.
"I touched it. I always thought he was with me because I was thinking of him and he was trying to talk to me. That's how I looked at it. I feel like I don't have him anymore, he's not there," she said.
So the daily trips back to the park include her own method of uncovering the past, as she sweeps the woodchips back and forth with her feet.
She says people are helping to look; one even uses a metal detector.
"I know one day a little boy said I love shiny things. So that makes me think maybe a child took it not knowing," she worries.
As Rapchak packs up Amelia she is hopeful she can once again carry her past.
"I know people talk about a reward. I will figure something out. I just really want the necklace back," she said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call her at 610-360-3082 or contact Palmerton Police.