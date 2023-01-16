His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves.

28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself.

"This has all the earmarkings of being premeditated, and there being some stalking," Dr. Phil said.

The panel agreed, and all feel the evidence against Kohberger is striking.

"He was there so many times before, and he doesn't live in that neighborhood, and then that night the vehicle that is the exact description of the vehicle he drives, was in that neighborhood," said former FBI Agent Johnathan Gilliam.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence, but the panel felt there were red flags related to the statement his parents put out shortly after his arrest, in short saying they wanted privacy as the they let the legal process unfold.

"Is anyone else surprised that these parents do not come out passionately and fervently and say, 'I stand by my son and I can tell you he is not capable of doing this,'" Dr. Phil said.

But what was probably most surprising was the panel's answer to the question - do you think this is the first time Kohberger committed a serious crime?

"I think he's potentially stalked and killed females before," Gilliam said.

"I think that it would be wise for the authorities in Pennsylvania to look anywhere that this guy has been, wherever he hung his hat, whether it was his parent's home near the Poconos, whether it was at DeSales when he was doing his undergraduate and his master's degree, because if there was anything going on along that continuum, if there is any way they can correlate cases that are back there in the past, what's the harm?" said forensic expert Joseph Morgan.