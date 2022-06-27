Panther Valley Elementary School

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - An elementary school in Carbon County was awarded a grant from Lowe's that will benefit the school community. 

Panther Valley Elementary School in Nesquehoning received a $45,000 Lowe’s Hometowns Grant.

A release from the elementary school says the hometown grant is an initiative to help restore and revitalize spaces in the heart of the community. 

Panther Valley Elementary School will use the grant money to restore the faculty room at Panther Valley Elementary School.

School officials say their team is made up of approximately 60 teachers and staff members that serve 650 students on a daily basis.

"This project will create a bright, inviting, and functional space for teachers and staff to use during their lunch and their planning periods. It will update outdated furniture and fixtures," says Principal Robert Palazzo.

Palazzo continued to say the COVID-19 pandemic deeply impacted educators and the upgraded space will help educators give their very best to students.

