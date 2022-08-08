L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - The Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Avenue in Lower Towamensing Township saw more than just a regular bar brawl. Shots rang out shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to state police, 40-year-old Leonid Opacic of Walnutport got into a scuffle inside the bar with his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jed McFarland. Both were kicked out of the establishment by the owner, but things escalated outside.
State Police say Opacic went to his car and got a 9mm handgun. At that time another patron stepped in and pushed the gun away. Two shots were fired, barely missing the man who intervened.
Bystanders, including an off-duty police officer, were able to disarm Opacic while waiting for police.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
Troopers say an interview with Opacic's girlfriend revealed more of what happened before shots were fired. She says she and Opacic went to the shooting range earlier that day and that the two of them had been drinking throughout the evening. She told police tension had been brewing between her ex-husband and current boyfriend for days at another bar and on Facebook.
Opacic told police, the night before, McFarland grabbed him by his arm, and on Saturday before shots where fired outside in the parking lot, both pushed each other.
Opacic admitted to police that he did get his gun and that another person intervened, but says he accidentally fired the weapon twice.
Opacic is now charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.