EAST SIDE BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities released more details Thursday about the killing of a New Jersey teen more than 40 years ago in Carbon County.
Luis Sierra, 63, of Ozone Park, NY, faces one charge of homicide in the death of Evelyn Colon, 15, whose remains were found on the riverbank of the Lehigh River in East Side Borough on December 20, 1976. State police said Colon's remains were identified 44 years after they were found. Colon had been pregnant with her nearly full-term daughter.
The teen had been dismembered and placed into three suitcases, according to court paperwork. Authorities say the suitcases had been thrown from the Lehigh River bridge along Route 80 to the riverbank below. The coroner at the time ruled the teen's death a homicide and the cause of death manual strangulation.
Colon also had a gunshot wound to her neck, according to court paperwork.
After an investigation and numerous interviews, authorities charged Sierra in Colon's death. Sierra is in custody and will be awaiting extradition, state police said.
Sierra was Colon's boyfriend and was 19 at the time Colon was found in 1976. Colon's sister told authorities Sierra was abusive toward Colon and would keep her locked in an apartment at times, according to court paperwork.
Colon had told her mother she feared Sierra and that if anything happened to her he was likely involved, according to the affidavit. Colon's brother told police Sierra was the father of Colon's child.
Colon was never reported missing by her family, according to court paperwork. Colon's siblings said a letter was received in January 1977 that was stamped Stamford, Connecticut. The letter said Colon had the baby and was doing well, according to the affidavit. The letter said the boy was named Luis Sierra Jr.
The letter also said if Colon needed anything she would contact the family, according to court paperwork. Authorities said it was not believed that Colon wrote the letter.
After an investigation, authorities charged Sierra with homicide in Colon's death.
Colon's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for memorial services, arrangements, travel, and anything else that might honor Colon and her baby.