STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The people of Stroudsburg got a head start on Veterans Day. A parade down Main Street on Sunday paid tribute to all those who have served.
"I wouldn't miss this parade for anything. I travel to see parades like this because to me, it's almost a homecoming," said veteran Ken Foulkes.
Stroudsburg natives gathered to show their support for military members past and present.
The Veterans Day Parade happens annually and involves the local high schools, boy scouts, political groups, residents who served in the military, and more.
"It's the hometown people. You know the people that are riding on the floats, the people that are involved with it, so it's at home," said Foulkes.
Veterans Day, marked every year on November 11 and formerly known as Armistice Day, was recognized after World War I ended at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
Armistice Day was later named Veterans Day, which we now celebrate on the 11th day of the 11th month.
Years later, the importance of this day is still recognized.
"I was on an ammunition carrier and we supplied the fleet with anything they needed," said veteran Steve Pela.
"I've had just under 35 years of service. I retired out of the Army reserves as a major. I had four deployments to the Middle East," said veteran David Siegle.
"I'm a veteran of Vietnam," said Foulkes.