CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors held the second night of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for a proposed resort in the Pocono Mountain region in Monroe County.
On Thursday night, supervisors held a hearing to review a conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Also incorporated into the plan is an 87,000-square-foot, two-story commercial shopping center which will include retail, office and restaurant uses.
The entire development is being proposed off Route 611 on seven parcels of land, four of which are located within Paradise Township. The others are in Pocono Township and in Mount Pocono Borough.
The facility is being proposed within the township's resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district. The use is permitted within the overlay district by special exception.
Project engineer Michael E. Gable, LVL Engineering Group, Bethlehem, spent three hours Thursday night dealing with the details of a proposed on-site sewage disposal system, as opposed to a stream discharge system.
"An on-lot disposal with a drip irrigation system is one of the preferred systems that can be implemented for sewage disposal," Gable said. "This allows us to maintain the woodlands within the disposal area."
Gable said all the filtration system and septic tanks, as well as delivery systems to the facilities, would be monitored by the Department of Environmental Protection on either a monthly or quarterly basis.
"The design logic behind drip irrigation has a series of treatments, generally known as a treatment train, which reduces solids through a biological process," he added.
Gable said there was an attempt to have the project tied to the Pocono Township sewage disposal system, but that was not feasible for a variety of reasons, including capacity.
Gable also addressed a lighting plan for the resort.
"We specifically added more light poles on this site so we can reduce the overall height of the light and the wattage so that we have less of a potential spillage of the night glow," Gable explained. "The lighting proposed is going to all be downward facing lamps with LED lighting."
"LED lighting is vastly greater at protecting and preventing night glow because the LED's function is more like a laser as opposed to a spread of spotlights or floodlights," he said.
The next two hearings have been scheduled for March 9 and March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Pocono Mountain East High School auditorium.
Well over a dozen members of the public have signed on as parties to the proceedings, which means each party has a right to be represented by an attorney, question all witnesses, present evidence and testimony, offer their own witnesses and appeal a decision in court.