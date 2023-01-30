CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County.
On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Also incorporated into the plan, a commercial shopping center will include retail, office and restaurant uses.
The entire development is being proposed on seven parcels of land located off Route 611, four parcels of which are located within Paradise Township. The others are in Pocono Township and in Mount Pocono Borough.
The facility is being proposed within the township's resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district.
The use is permitted within the overlay district by special exception.
Township Zoning Officer Shawn McGlynn gave an opinion that although the application was complete, he does not believe it is compliant with the zoning ordinance.
"The resort component is a rather spread-out development with a series of cabins and winding roads that weave their way through the hillside," McGlynn said.
"The commercial development is completely separate, with the exception of getting into a car and driving down Route 611," McGlynn continued. "This has been presented as a single application, but in a residential district, it's taking advantage of the resort overlay."
Donald G. Karpowich, an attorney representing the applicant, reminded McGlynn that it is his job to provide the facts of the zoning ordinance and not give his opinions.
Because the land parcels are continuous, Karpowich argued that the applicant has a right to submit one application according to the rules of the zoning ordinance.
The majority of the first hearing dealt with having 13 members of the public sign on as parties to the proceedings and involved questioning them to ensure they had standing to be qualified as parties.
To sign on as a party means the person has a right to be represented by an attorney, question all witnesses, present evidence and testimony, offer their own witnesses and appeal a decision in court.
The applicant did not present its full case, as there was only time allotted for the project architect James Garrison to present artist's renderings of the completed resort.
The supervisors allowed non-party members to make brief statements at the end of the hearing, even though the full plans have not yet been presented.
Several members of the public raised issues surrounding waterways, stormwater runoff and sewage issues.
Ann Foster, a township resident, said she was speaking as an officer in the Broadhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
"The state of Pennsylvania has more exceptional and pristine waterways than any place else in the continental United States, and takes great pride in protecting and preserving these waters," Foster said.
"I do want to say that we ask everyone to be mindful going forward, not only of water withdrawals, but also of sewage disposal with our exceptional streams which feed many waterways downstream and throughout the watershed," Foster continued.
"I'm very aware of the economic benefit that these waters bring to our area," she explained. "We don't want to lose this good quality water and also the economic benefit that has supported the Poconos' economy for the last century."
Karpowich said he will present witnesses on the water and sewage issues next month.
The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in. the Pocono Mountain East High School auditorium.
Additional hearings have also been scheduled on March 9 and 16, also at 7 p.m. at the high school.