JIM THORPE, Pa. - A hiker needed to be rescued after falling at the now shuttered Glen Onoko Falls trail Sunday.
Officials at the scene told a 69 News freelance photojournalist that a 20-year-old female was hiking the lower falls and fell.
The hiker suffered a serious head injury, officials report.
Paramedics from Lehighton responded to the call.
The freelance photojournalist tells 69 News all helicopters declined the rescue because of the weather.
Glen Onoko Falls is located on state game lands in Carbon County. Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission officially closed the trail in 2019 after numerous injuries and deaths.
Officials said parts of the trail became degraded from things like erosion and overuse. Anyone caught hiking the trail is subject to a fine.