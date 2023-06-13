RYAN TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating after a crash between a train and tractor-trailer Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer tried to cross over the railroad tracks along Route 54 in Ryan Township around 10 a.m. when the rear portion of the trailer was hit by the on-coming train, splitting it in two, according to police and fire officials on scene.

The tractor-trailer was hauling car batteries, which spilled onto the roadway after the collision. Due to the spill, officials say the area is being considered a hazmat scene.

The area of Route 54 near the intersection of Barnesville Drive and Grier Avenue remains closed while crews clean up.

Nobody was injured.

Reading and Blue Mountain Railroad Police are investigating the crash.