MT. POCONO, Pa. - Tuesday's winter storm brought heavy snow to spots in the north, and very strong winds all across our area.

Strong winds can mean power outages. At last check, about 5,000 homes and businesses are without power in our area. The majority, more than 4,000, are in Bucks County.

It's bitterly cold, windy, and snowy up in Mount Pocono.

Only five miles south in areas like Mountainhome, it's not quite as bad but as soon as you move a few miles north, conditions worsen.

Snow plows and salt trucks have been out all day long making sure the roads are safe.There are some areas where the snow drifts make for whiteout conditions and roads are really slick.

Despite this late season storm, locals say this winter didn't amount to much.

There wasn't too much snow on the ground, a few inches at the most. The wind conditions continue to be the major issue Tuesday.