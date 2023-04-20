STROUD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a police chase that ended with a crash and one person dead.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Stroud Township, Monroe County.

Troopers stopped a vehicle for suspected DUI and traffic violations, and found the driver had an active arrest warrant, police said.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, then sped off.

State police chased the vehicle for about 19 miles before it crashed in a wooded area, police said.

The driver and a passenger had to be freed from the car and were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Another passenger died of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

State police say they are not releasing further details as the investigation is still active.