JEFFERSON TWP., Pa - A North Carolina man is dead after crash in Lackawanna County Friday. 

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. in Jefferson Township on I-84 west near MM 9.6. 

Police say a tractor-trailer left the roadway and hit a motor home from behind. 

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to roll over and travel through the guide rail and down an embankment. 

There were four people from North Carolina traveling in the living area of the motor home when it was struck, police say. 

A passenger in the motor home, an 82-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash. 

Two other passengers from the motor home and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. 

