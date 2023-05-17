ROSS TWP., Pa. - A century-plus-old church building in the Poconos caught fire Wednesday. Fire companies say it was a high-risk day for fires, with the dry, windy conditions.

"Buildings aren't the church, God's people are the church," Joseph Cain, Pastor of Mount Eaton Church, said. "I think that's really the most important thing."

Cain is thankful no one got hurt after his church in Ross Township caught fire. Cain says the church had been repairing cracks in the parking lot, using a propane torch, about four feet from the building.

"The wind grabbed the flame and threw it right in the bush, it was pretty crazy," Cain said. "And then the bush went up. And it went fast. It was really fast."

The fire spread all the way up the church's tower. Cain says a quick-thinking trustee put out the burning bush, likely preventing more damage.

"We're very thankful," Cain said. "I mean, it's God's building, and we're just happy that nobody was hurt."

Not only was no one hurt, but inside Mount Eaton Church, you wouldn't even know there had been a fire on the outside.

"Everything was pretty much contained to the outside, the exterior of the steeple area and by the roof," Chief Brian Stankovich, with Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company, said.

Stankovich says the inside is fine for the people to proceed with their activities; the vinyl siding likely protected the rest of the building from the fire.

"It is an old building, so there's a little rough-cut timbers that are pretty thick," he said. "So, it didn't even get inside and char any of that."

Actually, it's a very old building: almost a century and a half-old.

"The building was built in 1884," Cain said. "It was started by a group that got together and they were considered the Lutheran and Reformed."

Chief Stankovich says the day's dry, windy conditions made it a busy day for fires.

"It was a perfect storm for conditions for especially brush fires," he said. "So we had two calls in Polk with a brush fire and then we just got back from assisting Carbon County with a brush fire due to dry, windy conditions."

But Pastor Cain says the stations that responded were quick to put out the remaining flames.

"Considering that, you know, they were dealing with other issues around the area."

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.