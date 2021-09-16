Route 924 West Mahanoy Township Schuylkill County pedestrian crash locator

WEST MAHANOY TWP., Pa. - A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County.

The 31-year-old was walking on the right shoulder of Route 924 in West Mahanoy Township when he was hit by car around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known, police said.

The 80-year-old driver was not hurt.

State police have not yet determined if the driver or pedestrian will face charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.

