WEST MAHANOY TWP., Pa. - A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County.
The 31-year-old was walking on the right shoulder of Route 924 in West Mahanoy Township when he was hit by car around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.
He was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known, police said.
The 80-year-old driver was not hurt.
State police have not yet determined if the driver or pedestrian will face charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.