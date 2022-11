TAMAQUA, Pa. - Several people were displaced by a rowhome fire in Tamaqua.

No one was home when flames broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street, said emergency dispatchers.

The home was heavily damaged, and the neighboring units also sustained damage, fire officials said.

No one was hurt, and a dog inside made it out okay, officials said.

Four people were displaced.

The fire was started by a chimney to a pellet stove, the Tamaqua fire chief says.