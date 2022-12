The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction that was in place on and Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in the region.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Thursday's storm is bringing some snow and wintry mix, especially in our higher elevations, before it all turns to rain later in the day.

Traffic information is available on PennDOT's website.