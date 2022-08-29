You may not be thinking of snow right now, but PennDOT is. They need plow drivers and if you're looking for some winter work, they're looking for you.

Every year, people can expect to see PennDOT trucks treating the roads ahead of the first snowfall. Like many though, PennDOT in Carbon County is experiencing staffing shortages ahead of the winter season.

“In the past, we had a lot of temporary operators that came back year after year. Some of them have moved up and moved on to our permanent operator positions and are here; others have moved away from the area, possibly,” said PennDOT Assistant County Maintenance Manager Tom Haskins.

PennDOT held a job fair in hopes of streamlining the application process. Hiring managers interviewed potential candidates on the spot and held driving tests for the CDL positions.

“What we're hiring for today is our winter maintenance program, so they will start sometime in September and they will work until March 24, 2023. So, it's just a seasonal position, however they will be first considered, if a full-time position is to open up,” said PennDOT Clerical Assistant Lois Stocker.

The Carbon County location is looking for CDL operators, mechanics, and tradesman helpers, and while the positions are only temporary, they can turn into long-term job opportunities.

“This is the avenue if you want to be a full-time operator. This is where we report from, we pull from the temporary pool and it's based on seniority and as long as you've been here you get the first choice at the first opening,” said Haskins.

And while the application process is quick, applicants will still need to go through a background check before a position is offered.

“What they do is they interview today. The supervisors here will make their decision, and then they send those recommendations up to the central office in Harrisburg,” said Stocker.