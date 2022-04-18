The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday it is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 380 ahead of expected wintry weather.
The vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan and will be in effect on I-380 in Monroe County at 10 p.m., PennDOT said.
Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
Tractors without trailers;
Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
PennDOT says the purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter weather. When conditions improve, PennDOT said it will remove the travel restrictions.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.