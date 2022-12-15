STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The snow is pretty in the Poconos, if you don't have to drive in it.

PennDOT is trying to keep the highways clear, but we saw several accidents Thursday on Route 33 and other major roads in Monroe County. We also talked with people working to keep their local businesses from getting snowed in.

As the snow came down, Adam O'Malley was out shoveling in front of his car service center who didn't mind the work.

"The snow is definitely wet, it's solid, you can make a nice igloo, snowman, peg your boss with a snowball," said O'Malley.

Pretty early on, the snow started sticking to the roadways around Stroudsburg. O'Malley said he was glad he didn't have to go far.

"If you don't have to go out, don't go out. I'd stay home and drink hot cocoa right now," said O'Malley.

For those who did have to go out, the roads throughout the Poconos were a little treacherous. We saw State Police responding to several different accidents.

"The best advice I could give is, if you don't have to be out on the roadway, don't," said Jay Borger, PennDOT's Highway Maintenance Manager for Monroe County.

Borger said they have 42 plows and about 15 tons of salt to keep fighting the snow on the roadways.

"What we are hearing, it could be lasting upwards until tomorrow afternoon, but we will be 24/7 with operators until the end of the event," said Borger.

But the snow isn't bad news for everyone.

"It's a nice, lucrative business," said Andrew Phillips, who owns Primrose Landscaping.

Phillips had three guys out working to keep the parking lots clear at the Pocono Plaza Shopping Center, and he said it could take many more hours.

"It could be this time tomorrow morning, well afternoon. We don't leave until it's wet," said Phillips.

Thanks to crews like his, it's not impossible to be out and about in the snow. O'Malley said just be smart about it.

"Just drive slow like it's Sunday, Grandma-style," said O'Malley.

PennDOT tells us it has staff scheduled on 12-hour shifts to work through the night to keep the roads clear.