STROUD TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is preparing for winter.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair in Monroe County next week.

Officials are looking to hire truck drivers, mechanics and clerks for the winter, with same-day interviews and job offers, PennDOT said.

Applicants should bring their resume, and CDL drivers should bring their driver's license and medical card.

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PennDOT office at 1586 N. Ninth St. near Stroudsburg.