HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Highway safety is on the minds of those who live near the stretch of Route 33 where a multi-vehicle crash killed three people this week.

There's no concrete barrier in place at the spot where a tractor trailer crossed the median in Monroe County, but PennDOT says it's coming.

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Monroe County on Wednesday has some people wondering whether anything could have prevented the tragic outcome.

“We've had accidents there before, unfortunately, so I think this accident is in a very similar spot as some of the other accidents,” said District 40 Pa. Sen. Rosemary Brown.

A tractor-trailer that was going south crossed the median into the northbound lanes, causing the five-vehicle crash. This part of the highway doesn't have a concrete median. Could that have made a difference?

“So there's just a lot of work happening. So, you spread that across the state and things don't happen as quickly in every section as we would like it to, but I think this piece was funded up to a certain point and now we need to fund it even further,” said Senator Brown.

PennDOT Representative Sean Brown says getting a concrete median on the busy road in Hamilton Township in place of the metal barrier that is currently there, has always been part of the plan.

“So, the plan has always been to put a barrier all the way from the county line to Interstate 80. We've been in design work and construction for a while ago and the plan has really existed for a while. This isn't something we just put together,” said Sean Brown.

Sean Brown says he can't determine whether the barrier could have helped in any way, but Senator Brown says they are continuing to look at ways to make Route 33 safer.

“My heart goes out to these families because their families are doing everything right and I wish we could've prevented it,” said Senator Brown.

PennDOT says there's no timeline for when the concrete barrier will be installed near the accident site.