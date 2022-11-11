The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck.

Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.

The woman's family says residents complained to PennDOT but their complaints about the road were ignored.

The family is seeking unspecified money damages.