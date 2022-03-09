Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT
69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa – Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm, according to a news release from PennDOT. When conditions improve, PennDOT says it will remove the travel restriction.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.