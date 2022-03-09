ALLENTOWN, Pa – Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm, according to a news release from PennDOT. When conditions improve, PennDOT says it will remove the travel restriction.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.