LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Monday marks the start of a project to reconstruct part of Route 443 in Carbon County.

PennDOT says drivers can expect some lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns between Ashtown Drive and South Ninth Street in Lehighton.

The $21 million project is reconstructing more than two miles of Route 443, including adding a center turn lane.

It's also adding a left-turn lane at several intersections and replacing the bridge over Mahoning Creek.

The work is expected to last until September 2024.

