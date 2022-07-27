PennDOT prepares plows for snow
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is already looking ahead to winter.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair at its Schuylkill County office near Schuylkill Haven on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include onside interviews with job offers for winter positions.

District and county employees will be on hand to answer job questions and help with the application process.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions, including CDL operators, auto mechanics, tradesman helpers and clerks.

The job fair will be at 970 East Main Street in North Manheim Township (Schuylkill Haven mailing address).

