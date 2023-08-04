DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. - Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will visit Monroe County on Friday, according to a PennDOT press release.

Billed as "Safety Day," the event will be held at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center off Interstate 80 in Delaware Water Gap Borough from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will feature PennDOT representatives, members of various state and local agencies, and safety partners. Speakers will address a variety of topics with visitors, including impaired driving, work zones, and motorcycle and truck safety.