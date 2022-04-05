HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania court is blocking the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, the latest challenge to the Democrat’s effort to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil-fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
Commonwealth Court, in a one-line unsigned order, said Tuesday it won't allow the official publication of the regulation “pending further order.”
The regulation would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting July 1 in a major power-producing state.
The regulation was to be published on Saturday. But the court sided with Republican lawmakers who contend it's an illegal use of regulatory authority.