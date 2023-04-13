FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. - A big wildfire is burning in the woods of Luzerne County.

Crews have been fighting it since Wednesday night. It's being called the Crystal Lake fire, and it's putting up a huge plume of smoke that can be seen for miles. Due to dry conditions across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said that fire is just one of many.

"Pennsylvania is on fire today, and our resources are really trying to figure out how we're going to battle this," said Larry Bickel, with DCNR's Incident Response Team.

They still don't have a good idea how far the fire has spread, or how it started, but they've got several crews and vehicles working to get it out.

"We have three fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter dropping retardant, trying to slow the spread of this fire," said Bickel.

Crews aren't just fighting the fire from above. They're also creating a line of protection on the ground near homes. They're doing what's called "backburn," where DCNR intentionally sets fires to burn off combustible material on the ground, so it won't end up threatening homes in the nearby Glen Summit community.

"We get an established anchor point, and we burn off of that. We try to get some black between the fire and us, and if we get enough black line in, the fire will have nothing else to eat," said Bickel.

Bickel said he expects crews to be on-scene fighting the fire until Saturday or Sunday, but they'll stick around until it's out for good.

"We'll get there with the communities and everybody else. We'll fight this together," said Bickel.

The DCNR is also asking people not to burn anything outdoors right now. There is officially a burn ban in place in Pennsylvania until May 14.