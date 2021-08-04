There's purpose in 18-year-old David Nelson's $12.50-an-hour summer job.
"If they didn't have us they might not have been able to get this done," he said to a co-worker on a playground at Hickory Run State Park.
He's part of the more than 100-member Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.
"I'm having a lot of fun. It's really cool, you get to interact a lot with people and be outside in the nice weather," the teen added.
From rehabbing the Hickory Run camp site playground, to trail maintenance, the Wolf-era state park workforce development program, modeled after FDR's Civilian Conservation Corps, which did work at Hickory Run, has grown from five teams to now 17.
Started by General Harry Trexler, the Carbon County park's popularity has doubled during the pandemic, says Hickory Run park manager Jim Eckert.
He says Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps completed four projects this summer, that would've been delayed or not done at all.
"It's a really huge impact, not just to get stuff done but also make improvements to the park," he said.
Overall, Pennsylvania's 121 state parks have seen a 30% increase in visitors and are facing a $1.2-billion infrastructure backlog. It's a key reason why DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has been highlighting the Corps statewide.
"Work to keep our parks safe and accessible is more critical than ever," she stressed.
It goes along with Governor Wolf's Penn's Park For All, an 87-point plan to sustain state parks.