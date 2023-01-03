Authorities in Monroe County are set to reveal more details about the arrest of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

Pennsylvania State Police planned a news conference for later Tuesday on the apprehension of Bryan Kohberger, who was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home in Chestnuthill Township.

Kohberger, 28, is expected to waive an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg Tuesday afternoon to speed up the process of getting him to Idaho, his attorney said.

NEW: Here’s Bryan Kohberger in a red jumpsuit walking inside the Monroe County Courthouse. The Idaho killing suspect’s extradition hearing is set for 3:30pm. His attorney says he plans to waive it to speed up the process of getting him back to Idaho & he’s eager to be exonerated pic.twitter.com/BwD5vHvm6j — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) January 3, 2023

Authorities in Idaho have said they won't discuss details of the case until Kohberger is back in their custody. Court documents are currently sealed.

