Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change is confronting its last regulatory hurdle in a fight pitting Democrats, nuclear power plant owners and the renewable energy sector against Republicans, fossil fuel-plant owners, blue-collar labor unions and heavy industry.

The plan to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania is before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission on Wednesday.

The jury is out on whether it would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A key feature is that it would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for clean energy and energy efficiency programs.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.