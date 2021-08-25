An ophthalmology business platform has acquired an eye care center in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Vision Innovation Partners bought Northeastern Eye Institute, which has 15 locations in and around the Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas, including one in the Pocono Summit section of Monroe County.
"Our practice was established in 1984 with the goal of providing compassionate and state-of-the-art eye care... We continue our dedication to preserving sight and serving our patients with the same compassion and knowledge we were founded on," said Dr. Arthur Jordan, Jr., D.O., in a statement.
Maryland-based Vision Innovation Partners runs ophthalmology practices. Its network now includes 50 practice locations and 9 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.
"Northeastern Eye Institute has been a pioneer in comprehensive eye care in Northeastern Pennsylvania since its founding," said Michael Dunn, Vision Innovation Partners CEO, in a news release. "Their tradition of service and excellence, and their approach to cutting edge eye care technology makes them a perfect partner for our growing platform."