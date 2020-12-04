TAMAQUA, Pa. - A woman died as a result of a fire at a high-rise apartment building Friday morning, and several others were injured. Residents have since been allowed back into their homes, except for those living in the top two floors where the fire broke out.
"It's just been a really hard day," said Ruth Hartranft, who has called ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street home for the last 23 years and the woman who died in the fire a friend for even longer.
"I graduated from Tamaqua high school in 1965 and the woman that passed away in the fire was my classmate," Ruth said.
Ruth says her friend was on oxygen, and that it could have contributed to the fire, though officials haven't pointed to a cause.
Even then, it wouldn't bring her back.
"She was a very, very nice person and we were friends," Ruth said.
It was clear something was wrong around 6:15 a.m. Friday as flames and thick black smoke billowed from the top-floor apartment. Crews got it under control by 7 a.m.
The building houses mostly seniors and people with disabilities. In an emotional day, Ruth says she's thankful for the work by first responders and all those who stepped up to help.
"It's just been a really caring community and everybody stuck together and was there for each other," Ruth said.
The fire chief says it's likely those living on the top two floors will be displaced for about a week. The Red Cross is assisting as officials work to determine a cause.