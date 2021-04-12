WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. — Authorities are investigating a homicide on Route 61 in Schuylkill County.
One person was killed and another taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, which covers Schuylkill County.
The homicide was reported to have happened on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, near Orwigsburg, but Beohm declined to disclose any additional information. He said more details would be released at a news conference Monday evening.