Police lights - crime scene graphic

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. — Authorities are investigating a homicide on Route 61 in Schuylkill County.

One person was killed and another taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, which covers Schuylkill County.

The homicide was reported to have happened on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, near Orwigsburg, but Beohm declined to disclose any additional information. He said more details would be released at a news conference Monday evening.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.