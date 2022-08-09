PALMERTON, Pa. - A person is dead after an early-morning house fire in Palmerton, Carbon County Tuesday, according to the borough's fire chief.
It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers.
The fire chief said the person was found on the second floor. The county coroner said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner said an autopsy is set for Wednesday.
The bulk of the fire was on the second floor, the fire chief said.
No other injuries were reported.
Large flames were seen billowing from the roof of the home. A photographer for 69 News said the home appears to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.