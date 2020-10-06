POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A person was flown to the burn center after a fire in Schuylkill County.
Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 700 block of West Market Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, county dispatchers said.
The fire was reported under control shortly before 2:40 p.m.
West Market Street is shut down in the area where the fire broke out, dispatchers said. There is no estimate on when it'll reopen.
A firefighter was evaluated, but was not seriously injured. No word on how many people or homes may have been affected by the fire.