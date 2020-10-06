Structure fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A person was flown to the burn center after a fire in Schuylkill County.

Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 700 block of West Market Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, county dispatchers said.

The fire was reported under control shortly before 2:40 p.m.

West Market Street is shut down in the area where the fire broke out, dispatchers said. There is no estimate on when it'll reopen.

A firefighter was evaluated, but was not seriously injured. No word on how many people or homes may have been affected by the fire.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.