Route 93 crash
Larry Neff | for 69 News

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - One person was flown to the hospital following a crash in Carbon County.

It happened on Route 93 in Nesquehoning shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

One vehicle flipped over.

No word yet on what may have led to the crash.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.